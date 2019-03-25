Anil Kapoor's 'Young And In Love' Birthday Post For Wife Sunita Is Everything

Sonam Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy anilskapoor)

Wishes and throwback pictures poured in on social media on Sunita Kapoor's birthday. Anil Kapoor dug out an old photo of himself and his wife Sunita from when they were much younger and wrote down an adorable message: "This is what being young and in love looks like! Every day of my life is made better because of her... Happy Birthday, Sunita Kapoor! You are the reason for everything! Isn't she just flawless? I am so lucky! Love you!" Aww. Sonam Kapoor also fished out a priceless photo from the family archives, which appears to feature younger versions of the Kapoor siblings - Rhea, Sonam and Hashvardhan - and wrote: "Happy birthday, mom."

But first, take a look at Anil Kapoor's post for Sunita:

In her message, Sonam also added: "There are no words for how much you mean to me. You have always been the ultimate role model, supporting me and helping me stand taller against whatever I may face in my life. It's your strength and grace that keeps this family so happy and we all love you for it."

The Kapoors rang in Sunita Kapoor's birthday with early celebrations at a dinner party on Sunday night. In a video posted on Rhea Kapoor's Instagram story, Anil Kapoor says: "May she lives 100 years," when Sunita hilariously responds: "What am I going to do for 100 years!" Rhea Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Karan Boolani was also there.

Here are greetings from Farah Khan and Ekta Kapoor.

In an episode of Koffee With Karan, we learnt that Sunita Kapoor is the one, who "runs the show" at the Kapoor household and that the youngest of the Kapoor siblings - Harshvardhan - is her favourite child. Sonam Kapoor has also previously credited Sunita Kapoor for single-handedly presiding over her wedding festivities.

Happy birthday, Sunita Kapoor!

