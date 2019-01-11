'We Got It From Our Mom': Sonam And Rhea Are The Stylish Kapoor Sisters, Courtesy Sunita Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Highlights Sonam shared pics from a recent wedding she attended Sonam and Rhea twin with mom Sunita Kapoor in the pics "We got it from our mom," she captioned the photo

Sonam and Rhea Kapoor are the stylish Kapoor sisters, courtesy Sunita Kapoor. Sonam and Rhea recently attended a wedding in Goa along with their mother Sunita Kapoor and the pictures of the Kapoor trio from the event are simply stunning. Sonam Kapoor, who Instagrammed family portraits on Wednesday evening, captioned one of them as: "We got it from our mom!" and we totally get it. In the portrait, Sonam and Rhea, dressed in elegant traditional outfits, can be seen twinning with mommy dearest. We absolutely love the Kapoors shaadi wardrobe, details of which are there on Sonam's Instagram.

Sonam wore a custom made layered anarkali-kurta from the studios of Rohit Bal and accessorised with stunning jewellery from her mother's collection. Sunita Kapoor was elegance personified in a cream outfit while Rhea Kapoor (who styles Sonam's looks) opted for a jacketed lehenga combo and accentuated her look with dramatic jewellery.

Here's what we are talking about!

"We clean up nicely," Sonam captioned her photo with husband Anand Ahuja from the wedding:

Sonam and Rhea Kapoor sported chic and stunning looks for the other functions at the Goa wedding - for the day celebrations, Sonam opted for a tangerine gown while we spotted a pair of sneakers under Rhea Kapoor's lilac off shoulder number.

Meanwhile, here's what it looks like when the Kapoors come together for a family photo on a Sunday lunch:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will co-stars with Anil Kapoor for the first time in together in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which releases next month. Sonam Kapoor also has The Zoya Factor in the pipeline, in which she features with Dulquer Salmaan.