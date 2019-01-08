The Internet Hearts These Stunning Photos Of Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja (Image courtesy sonamkapoor )

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who married longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in a big fat Punjabi wedding in May last year, often delights us with loved-up photos of herself with her husband. The Internet, once again, is in complete awe of the couple, after Sonam posted pictures of themselves on Instagram on Tuesday. Sonam and Anand attended a friend's wedding in Mumbai recently and the latest photo shared by the actress appears to have been clicked before they left for the function. Sonam shared stunning vintage-style portraits on Instgaram and captioned: "We clean up nicely." Sonam Kapoor was dressed in a custom-made handcrafted golden lehenga choli while Anand wore a brown bandh gala and black pants. Sonam accessorised her look with chandbali and kundan jewellery. These pictures were initially shared by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor.

The comments section is replete with comments like "Couple goals," "love bird," and "Made for each other." The post has close to 465,021 likes in less than seven hours.

Take a look at the photos here:

Sonam Kapoor sent New Year wishes to her fans on Instagram with a picture of herself with Anand and accompanied it with a caption which read: "Happy, happy new year guys. This year has been so beautiful. Have had three releases (PadMan, Veere and Sanju) got married to the most wonderful man in the world and moved into our first home together. I'm truly blessed with the best family and friends a girl can have. Ever grateful and ever thankful. All my love. 2018 you were wonderful! And 2019 I'm looking forward to you!"

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which will be the actress' first onscreen collaboration with her father. Sonam and anil Kapoor play reel life father-daughter in the film. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. Apart from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for The Zoya Factor, which is based on the eponymous book written by Anuja Chauhan. The film also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sikander Kher and Angad Bedi. Sonam is playing the titular character in the film.