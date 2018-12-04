Sunita Kapoor's Post For Sonam And Anand Ahuja Will Make You Call Your Mom

Sunita Kapoor shared this photo of Sonam and Anand (courtesy kapoor.sunita)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, you two are really, really being missed back home. Sonam and Anand are currently in London, where the couple reportedly own a home. Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor Instagrammed a photo of Sonam and Anand to say how much she is missing them. Sunita's message for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja is simple and is guaranteed to make you call up your mom. "Miss you, love you," she captioned the photo and added kiss emoticons. Anand Ahuja was quick to spot the post and responded with heart emoticons. Sonam Kapoor's brother Harshvardhan also saw the message posted by his mother and left a comment on her feed. "Best," he wrote.

Just minutes before Sunita Kapoor's post, Sonam shared a goofy selfie, also featuring Anand Ahuja, with the signature hashtag "everyday phenomenal."

Sonam, who has been sharing postcard like entries from London, recently captioned an adorable photo of herself and Anand to say: "My better half and my biggest support thanks for always having my back."

Meanwhile, Anand had also shared a fam-jam photo of Sonam with the Ahujas all the way from London.

Last month, the Kapoors celebrated Harshvardhan's 28th birthday in London, from where Sunita Kapoor shared this lovely family photo. Rhea Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Karan Boolani was also part of the celebrations.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who had a big fat wedding in May this year, often feature on Sunita Kapoor's Instagram feed. On Diwali, this is what she wrote for a photo of Sonam and Anand from London.

Sunita Kapoor also sent Anand Ahuja this greeting on his 35th birthday:

During her wedding festivities, Sonam Kapoor wrote a heartfelt note addressed to her parents and credited her mother for pulling off the wedding perfectly: "Our family is our strength. Thanks so much Sunita Kapoor, you're the best mom in the whole wide world for making this happen in such a spectacular fashion! Daddy for being so such an amazing host and loving Anand and I so unconditionally," Sonam wrote.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has films like The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (in which she co-stars with Anil Kapoor) in the pipeline.