Anil Kapoor's Shirtless Pics Send Instagram Into Meltdown: 'This Papa Doesn't Preach'

Anil Kapoor, who often shares glimpses of his fitness routine on Instagram, in a post on Wednesday, revealed the goal he's set for himself. In order to show his progress, Anil Kapoor did something typically Anil Kapoor - he posted a few shirtless photos with the caption: "This papa doesn't preach, just removes his top and walks to the beach." Needless to say Anil Kapoor's post sent Instagram into some sort of a meltdown. Anil Kapoor's daughters Sonam and Rhea appeared to be at a loss of words, who could only comment: "Dad!" Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja dropped the mind-blown emoji while Arjun Kapoor reacted with the fire icon. In his post, Anil Kapoor wrote about food being his biggest weak point and how the entire Kapoor family is working together to regulate his eating habits. Reacting to Anil Kapoor's post, fitness freak Hrithik Roshan wrote: "I agree" while Shilpa Shetty termed him as an "inspiration."

Here's what Anil Kapoor wrote in his post: "Everyone has a weak point. Mine is food. The Punjabi boy in me needs the taste buds ignited, my eyes always bigger than my belly.

During lockdown, I have set myself the task of achieving a new sharper look. This new look needs a new approach to eating. Both Harsh and my trainer Marc have taken it upon themselves to remind me constantly and lay down eating plans. I try and I battle. Sometimes I even fall. And what I've learnt through it all is that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link. So everyone in the house had to get involved. From those who kindly cook my food to the support of my family gathered round me at meal time. Fitness is never a one man/women crusade, it's about support and encouragement when we need it the most. (Always get family involved and on board to help you in any diet if you wish to make it truly a success).

Is it easy? Not always, if I am honest. Some days the Punjabi boy sulks a little, but then some days, like this day with this picture... it makes it all worth it."

On Instagram, Anil Kapoor often shares secrets of his work-out routine. After all, he is a true blue example of age is just a number. Here are some glimpses of Anil Kapoor's fitness diaries:

Anil Kapoor was last seen in the role of a cop in Malang released this year. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.