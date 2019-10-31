Anil Kapoor's Response To Fan Who Wants Him As Maharashtra Chief Minister: 'Main Nayak Hi Theek Hu'

Anil Kapoor in a still from 2001 film Nayak. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights A fan joked Anil Kapoor should be sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister In Nayak, Anil Kapoor played Maharashtra chief minister for a day Anil Kapoor's upcoming films are Pagalpanti, Takht and Malang

Anil Kapoor for Maharashtra Chief Minister? A fan of the actor came up with this suggestion on social media after the ongoing tussle between the Bhartiya Janta Party (or the BJP) and ally Shiv Sena candidates Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray, respectively for the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister continued to feature in headlines (more on that later). A Twitter user jestingly suggested that Anil Kapoor should be sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state as people have seen him work as 'one-day Chief Minister' of Maharashtra in 2001 film Nayak (a remake of 1999 Tamil film Mudhalvan). Taking the humour a step ahead, the 62-year-old actor tweeted, "Main Nayak hi theek hu." In Nayak, Anil Kapoor played the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a day and then full term after contesting elections.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena are yet to come to an agreement about power-sharing in Maharashtra, however, it has been reported that Devendra Fadnavis will remain the Chief Minister for the next term along with two deputies - one from the Shiv Sena and the other from the BJP.

Back to actor Anil Kapoor - the actor is currently looking forward to the release of Pagalpanti, in which he co-stars with John Abraham, Arshad Warsi and Ileana D'Cruz. In the Anees Bazmee-directed film, three nobodies decide to fool two gangsters to become rich.

Apart from Pagalpanti, Anil Kapoor has also signed up for Malang with Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar's Takht with an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Pagalpanti is slated for November 2020 release while Takht will go on floors later this year.

