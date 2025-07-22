"Will Sue Who Defamed Me": Maharashtra Minister On 'Junglee Rummy' Row

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate on Tuesday said he will take legal action against the opposition leaders who "defamed" him by sharing a video claiming he was playing a game of 'rummy' on his mobile phone.

Talking to reporters, NCP leader Kokate asserted he does not even know how to play online 'rummy' and said he will write to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde to investigate the video.

A political storm erupted on Sunday after NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar posted on his X handle a video clip of Kokate sitting in the legislative council.

On Monday, NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad posted two videos, claiming Mr Kokate was playing 'Junglee rummy' on his mobile phone during the recent monsoon session of the state legislature.

Amid the growing clamour for Mr Kokate's resignation, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare on Monday said the party head and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will take a serious note of the video and talk to the minister accordingly.

Facing flak, the minister on Sunday said he was only trying to skip the downloaded rummy game on his mobile phone in the legislative council.

On Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed his displeasure over Mr Kokate's video clip.

Mr Fadnavis also stressed that Mr Kokate clarified he wasn't playing any game and that a notification had popped up on the screen of his mobile phone.

"I don't know how to play online rummy. One needs an OTP and bank account needs to be linked to play the game. One can check if my mobile phone is linked to any such game. I was trying to skip a game which popped up on my screen for 10 to 15 seconds," the minister said on Tuesday.

Asked about demands for his resignation, he said, "What have I done to resign? Let the chief minister probe and make a statement in the Nagpur (winter) session of the state legislature and if I am guilty I will resign immediately." Mr Kokate said he will sue the opposition leaders who tried to "defame" him by circulating an incomplete video.

The assembly speaker and council chairperson will check what should be the conduct of members of the Lower House in respect of proceedings of the legislature's Upper House, he said.

Mr Kokate said he will also issue showcause notice to the opposition leaders who maligned his image.

"I have been an MLA for 25 years and I know the protocol of conduct in the legislature," he said, adding that a non-issue has been dragged on for so long.

Responding to the criticism, Mr Kokate earlier said when the Upper House of the state legislature was adjourned, he took out his mobile phone to check the business transacted in the Lower House and was trying to open YouTube.

"The downloaded game suddenly opened, and I was skipping it. It was a matter of just 5 to 10 seconds; why that part was not shown?" he had said.

