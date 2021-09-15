Anil Kapoor's Reply To A Troll Who Said The Actor Lives With A Plastic Surgeon

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor was the latest guest on Arbaaz Khan's talk show Pinch. During a segment of the show, Arbaaz Khan showed Anil Kapoor clippings of trolls commenting on the veteran actor's looks. One person commented, "I think he lives with his plastic surgeon." Another one said, "I think he drinks snake blood." Anil Kapoor jokingly asked Arbaaz Khan if the comments are genuine. "Yeh genuine hai ke aap logon ne paise de ke (Is this genuine or did you people pay them to say this)," he asked. When Arbaaz Khan assured that the comments were genuine, Anil Kapoor said, Ek ne kaha ke main plastic surgeon saath leke ghoomta hu (One person said that I keep a plastic surgeon with me)."

The actor added, "I've received so much, it helps in the way you look. Everybody goes through ups and downs but I've been fortunate. I have been blessed. I feel that one has 24 hours in a day, if you can't take care of yourself for even one hour in a day then what's the point."

Anil Kapoor has a super busy schedule in 2021. Anil Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix thriller AK vs AK, co-starring filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Last year, he also featured in Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor has super busy schedule ahead. He will next be seen in Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The actor also signed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.