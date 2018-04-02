Anil Kapoor Wraps Race 3's Abu Dhabi Schedule. 'Cheers To The Whole Team,' He Tweets

Highlights
- Race 3's last schedule was being shot in Abu Dhabi
- Salman Khan has replaced Saif Ali Khan as protagonist in the film
- The film is gearing for a grand Eid release
And it's a wrap! #AbuDhabi you have been great! Cheers to the whole team of #Race3! It's been a pleasure working with you all! @BeingSalmanKhan@Asli_Jacqueline@thedeol@Saqibsaleem@ShahDaisy25@Freddydaruwala@RameshTaurani@remodsouza@SKFilmsOfficial@tipsofficialpic.twitter.com/vs9VMwD7LU— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 1, 2018
Sir it has been my good fortune to have worked with you .. learned so much just by watching you perform.. hope to work with you soon again.. love https://t.co/QhkQ9Dpv09— Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) April 1, 2018
A couple of days ago, actor Bobby Deol shared a picture of him from Liwa, UAE, where he had been shooting for the film and announced shoot's wrap.
The Race 3 team arrived in UAE for the 'last lap' on March 11. Director Remo D'Souza had announced the news on Instagram and wrote, "Here we are for the last lap in #abudhabi its #racetofinishline it's going to be one hell of a ride. Wish us luck guys and there is something special coming your way soon."
Here we are for the last lap in #abudhabi it's #racetofinishline it's going to be one hell of a ride:))) wish us luck guys :)) and there is something spl coming your way soon. #race3 #eid2018 @beingsalmankhan @jacquelinef143 @iambobbydeol @saqibsaleem @shahdaisy @anilskapoor @rameshtaurani @skfilmsofficial @tips
Salman Khan, who is currently in Abu Dhabi, celebrated his nephew Ahil's second birthday with grand party, which was attended by his family and the Race 3 team as well. Several fan clubs shared the pictures and videos of Ahil's birthday party.
Take a look at some of the pictures and videos:
Race 3 is gearing up for a grand Eid release.