Anil Kapoor Wraps Race 3's Abu Dhabi Schedule. 'Cheers To The Whole Team,' He Tweets

"Cheers to the whole team of Race 3! It's been a pleasure working with you all!," Anil Kapoor wrote in his tweet

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 02, 2018 17:42 IST
Anil Kapoor's character in Race 3 is named Shamsher (Image courtesy - AnilKapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Race 3's last schedule was being shot in Abu Dhabi
  2. Salman Khan has replaced Saif Ali Khan as protagonist in the film
  3. The film is gearing for a grand Eid release
Anil Kapoor has wrapped the principal shooting for Salman Khan's Race 3 in Abu Dhabi. The 61-year-old actor thanked the core star cast of the film - Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala and Daisy Shah - in his tweet, along with director Remo D'Souza and producer Ramesh Taurani. Anil Kapoor posted a still from the film featuring him on Twitter and wrote, "And it's a wrap! #AbuDhabi you have been great! Cheers to the whole team of Race 3! It's been a pleasure working with you all!" In reply to his Mr Kapoor's tweet, actor Saqib Saleem wrote on Twitter, "Sir it has been my good fortune to have worked with you... learned so much just by watching you perform...hope to work with you soon again. Love." Here's what Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem posted on Twitter:
 
 

A couple of days ago, actor Bobby Deol shared a picture of him from Liwa, UAE, where he had been shooting for the film and announced shoot's wrap.
 


The Race 3 team arrived in UAE for the 'last lap' on March 11. Director Remo D'Souza had announced the news on Instagram and wrote, "Here we are for the last lap in #abudhabi its #racetofinishline it's going to be one hell of a ride. Wish us luck guys and there is something special coming your way soon."
 


Salman Khan, who is currently in Abu Dhabi, celebrated his nephew Ahil's second birthday with grand party, which was attended by his family and the Race 3 team as well. Several fan clubs shared the pictures and videos of Ahil's birthday party.

Take a look at some of the pictures and videos:
 

 

 
 

A post shared by Suneeta Sharma (@suneetasharma) on



Comments
Some major reshuffling was done for Race 3; Remo D'Souza replaced director duo Abbas-Mastan, who helmed the first two films in the Race series and then Salman Khan replaced Saif Ali Khan as the protagonist.

Race 3 is gearing up for a grand Eid release.
 

