Inside Salman Khan's Nephew Ahil's Birthday Celebrations In Abu Dhabi

Salman Khan and his Race 3 colleagues celebrated his nephew Ahil's birthday in Abu Dhabi

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 31, 2018 12:14 IST
68 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Inside Salman Khan's Nephew Ahil's Birthday Celebrations In Abu Dhabi

Glimpses from Ahil's birthday party. (Images courtesy: salmansswag)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ahil's birthday cake was gigantic
  2. Salman Khan danced with his Race 3 co-star Bobby Deol
  3. Arpita and Jacqueline recreated the hook step of Jumme Ki Raat
Salman Khan's nephew Ahil turned two-years-old on March 30 and the Khandaan partied hard with the toddler in Abu Dhabi. Salman Khan is currently filming Race 3 in Abu Dhabi and the 52-year-old actor's entire family joined him there to celebrate Ahil's birthday. Salman Khan's Race 3 team also partied with the actor and his family. Fan clubs shared pictures and videos which gave a glimpse of all things nice from Ahil's birthday party. Ahil's birthday cake was grander than anyone could have imagined. Then there was Salman Khan and Bobby Deol dancing to Diljit Dosanjh's Do You Know and Aripita and Jacqueline recreating the hook step of Jumme Ki Raat.

Here are glimpses of Ahil's second birthday party:
 
 

A post shared by Salman's swag (@salmansswag) on


 
 

A post shared by Salman's swag (@salmansswag) on

 
 

A post shared by Suneeta Sharma (@suneetasharma) on



On his second birthday, Ahil was surrounded by his family members aunt Alvira and her husband Atul Agnihotri, grandparents Salma Khan (Salman's mother) and Anil and Suneeta Sharma (parents of Aayush Sharma), cousins Ayaan (son of Alvira and Atul), Nirvaan (Sohail Khan's son) and Arhaan (Malaika and Arbaaz Khan's son).

Comments
Arpita, who married Aayush Sharma in November 2014, shared two adorable Instagram posts - one a birthday message for her son and one of Ahil and Aayush having a splash together:
 
 


Salman Khan's Race 3 team is filming some superb action sequences in Abu Dhabi. Apart from Salman, Jacqueline and Bobby Deol, actors Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem are also there. Race 3 is directed by Remo D'Souza and it is expected to release on Eid this year.

Trending

salman khansalmna nephew birthdaybobby deol

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka VotesDiabetesHIV & AIDSPNR StatusCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train Status

................................ Advertisement ................................