Inside Salman Khan's Nephew Ahil's Birthday Celebrations In Abu Dhabi

Highlights Ahil's birthday cake was gigantic Salman Khan danced with his Race 3 co-star Bobby Deol Arpita and Jacqueline recreated the hook step of Jumme Ki Raat

A post shared by Salman's swag (@salmansswag) on Mar 30, 2018 at 10:30pm PDT

A post shared by Salman's swag (@salmansswag) on Mar 30, 2018 at 7:46am PDT

A post shared by Suneeta Sharma (@suneetasharma) on Mar 29, 2018 at 10:03pm PDT

Salman Khan's nephew Ahil turned two-years-old on March 30 and the Khanpartied hard with the toddler in Abu Dhabi. Salman Khan is currently filming Race 3 in Abu Dhabi and the 52-year-old actor's entire family joined him there to celebrate Ahil's birthday. Salman Khan'steam also partied with the actor and his family. Fan clubs shared pictures and videos which gave a glimpse of all things nice from Ahil's birthday party. Ahil's birthday cake was grander than anyone could have imagined. Then there was Salman Khan and Bobby Deol dancing to Diljit Dosanjh'sand Aripita and Jacqueline recreating the hook step ofHere are glimpses of Ahil's second birthday party:On his second birthday, Ahil was surrounded by his family members aunt Alvira and her husband Atul Agnihotri, grandparents Salma Khan (Salman's mother) and Anil and Suneeta Sharma (parents of Aayush Sharma), cousins Ayaan (son of Alvira and Atul), Nirvaan (Sohail Khan's son) and Arhaan (Malaika and Arbaaz Khan's son). Arpita, who married Aayush Sharma in November 2014, shared two adorable Instagram posts - one a birthday message for her son and one of Ahil and Aayush having a splash together:Salman Khan'steam is filming some superb action sequences in Abu Dhabi. Apart from Salman, Jacqueline and Bobby Deol, actors Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem are also there.is directed by Remo D'Souza and it is expected to release on Eid this year.