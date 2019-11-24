Anil Kapoor Posts Throwback Pic, Arjun Kapoor's Comment Takes The Cake

Anil Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: anilskapoor)

Actor Anil Kapoor posted a throwback picture of himself on Sunday and it went crazy viral in no time, courtesy Arjun Kapoor's comment on his post. The 62-year-old actor shared a photo of himself from the shooting schedule of his 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do, in which he can be seen wearing white t-shirt and blue denims. Instagramming the throwback picture, Anil Kapoor captioned it in the coolest yet perfect way possible. He wrote: "Throwback on a Sunday because why not!" Arjun Kapoor, who never misses a chance to leave hilarious comments on his family members or friends' posts, came up with a hilarious reply to Anil Kapoor's "why not" caption. He stole the spotlight with his ROFL comment: "Just because you are looking great in the picture."

The aforementioned picture was taken during the filming of Dil Dhadakne Do in Turkey. Anil Kapoor co-starred with Priyanka Chopra, Shefali Shah, Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Rahul Bose, Vikrant Massey, Zarina Wahab, Pawan Chopra and Manoj Pahwa in the film. Dil Dhadakne Do has been directed by Farhan Akhtar's filmmaker sister Zoya Akhtar.

Coming back to Anil Kapoor's throwback picture, take a look:

And, here's what Arjun Kapoor commented:

A screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's comment.

Arjun Kapoor is the son of Anil Kapoor's elder filmmaker brother Boney Kapoor.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in recently-released film Pagalpanti. The film also featured Jonh Abraham, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat and Arshad Warsi. Anil Kapoor has several films in line-up such as Karan Johar's Takht and Mohit Suri's Malang.

