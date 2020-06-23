Anil Kapoor Clocks 37 Years In Bollywood, Says 'It's Still The Same'

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor, who completed 37 long years in Bollywood on Tuesday, wrote an extensive note on Instagram. The actor shared pictures from his film Woh Saat Din and wrote a post, in which he summed up his Bollywood journey. He began the note saying, "Got so involved in my work today as usual. I always look forward and not at the past, but still, there are some milestones in your life you should not forget. 37 years of Who Saat Din, 37 years of being a star actor, always been tradable, accessible, working and making choices...Good, bad, great...sometimes even if they might not have seemed right at the time but have always stood the test of time."

Anil Kapoor, in his post, talked about his journey in the film industry and added, "Started as an actor, become a star, super star according to the trade, then a flop star, rose as a star again, international star, supporting actor, evergreen star and the list goes on. Labels never really mattered to me nor did I ever take them seriously. I have always been aware of my talent and caliber." The 63-year-old actor signed off the post saying, "Just wanted to feed my love and hunger for work. 37 years later, it's still the same and hopefully by the grace of almighty will continue to remain the same. A big thank you to all my fans, filmmakers, co-actors and crews that I have worked with and of course my family for being my backbone."

Read Anil Kapoor's post here:

In a career span of 37 years, Anil Kapoor has delivered many hits such as Ram Lakhan, Mr India, Laadla, Beta and Nayak, to name a few. He has also been a part of international projects like Slumdog Millionaire and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. He married designer Sunita Kapoor and they have three kids, actress Sonam Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor, who is also an actor.

Anil Kapoor was last seen Mohit Suri's crime-thriller Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. He will next be seen in Mumbai Saga, alongside John Abraham.