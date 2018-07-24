Anil Kapoor Asks Singer Sunidhi Chauhan About Her Fanney Khan. It's Her Dad

Anil Kapoor interacts with Sunidhi Chauhan (Image courtesy: AnilKapoor)

Highlights Anil Kapoor is interacting with different singers as part of promotions I have been very lucky: Sunidhi Sunidhi Chauhan has sung two songs in the film

Anil Kapoor has come out with a unique way of promoting his forthcoming film Fanney Khan, also featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. Anil Kapoor has posted some videos on Twitter, in which he is seen interviewing some singers, including Sunidhi Chauhan. When asked who is her Fanney Khan in real life, Sunidhi says in the video, "It's my dad. He has been so supportive from the time I was born. He was my voice. I have been very lucky. Definitely, he is my Fanney Khan." In Fanney Khan, Anil Kapoor plays the role of a taxi driver, who wanted to become a musician but couldn't fulfill his dream. But, he wants his daughter Lata (played by newcomer Pihu) to become a renowned singer. He struggles hard to turn his dreams a reality.

Watch the video featuring Anil Kapoor and Sunidhi Chauhan's here.

Sunidhi Chauhan has sung Mohabbat and Halka Halka in Fanney Khan and both songs have been picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

"I am very proud that I am part of Fanney Khan and when I saw Anil sir in the trailer of the film wearing a simple shirt and playing a trumpet on a roof, it was such a beautiful visual for me. It's a beautiful story of a father and a daughter who supports her in her life and career so, the curiosity about the film has increased and I can't wait to watch the film," she told news agency IANS.

Fanney Khan also deals with the issue of body-shaming. Lata, who is a good singer, struggles with body image issues.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays the role of a celebrated singer Baby Singh while Rajkummar Rao apparently stars as her love interest.

Fanney Khan, directed by Atul Manjrekar, releases on August 3.