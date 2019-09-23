Anil Kapoor And Sunita Kapoor Caught Up Rishi Kapoor Over The Weekend. See Pics

Anil Kapoor with his wife Sunita Kapoor outside Rishi Kapoor's home.

Highlights Rishi Kapoor returned to India after spending 11 months in the US Anil and Rishi Kapoor have co-starred in films like Vijay and Gurudev Alia, Rakesh Roshan and Jeetendra also visited Rishi Kapoor this month

Actor Anil Kapoor along with his wife Sunita Kapoor stepped out on Sunday afternoon to catch up with his colleague Rishi Kapoor, who returned from the US after completing his cancer treatment earlier this month. Sunita and Anil Kapoor were photographed getting out of their car in the residential complex of the Kapoors. Anil Kapoor, dressed in a blue oversized shirt with pants, waved to the shutterbugs stationed outside the Kapoor's Bandra home while Sunita Kapoor walked away. Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have co-starred in films like Vijay (1988) and Gurudev (1993).

Here are pictures of Sunita and Anil Kapoor outside Rishi Kapoor's Bandra home:

Anil Kapoor with his wife Sunita visited Rishi Kapoor on Sunday afternoon.

Anil Kapoor outside Rishi Kapoor's Mumbai home.

Anil Kapoor waved at the paparazzi.

Rishi Kapoor was in the US for a little over 11 months for cancer treatment and he returned home with his wife Neetu Kapoor on September 10. Their son Ranbir Kapoor reportedly accompanied them on their way back home but he left soon due to prior work commitments. The 67-year-old actor tweeted this soon after he was home:

BACK HOME!!!!!! 11 Months 11days! Thank you all! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 9, 2019

For Rishi Kapoor's homecoming, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had arranged for a warn surprise. Neetu Kapoor shared a glimpse on her Instagram account. In a separate post, Neetu Kapoor said that this phase 'taught her a lot.' She wrote, "Where did the last 11 months go? Was a long road! It was a phase that teaches and changes you a lot."

Here are Neetu Kapoor's posts:

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.