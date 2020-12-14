Anil Kapoor, 63, Explains The Reason Behind Posting Pics Of His Biceps

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor, at the age of 63, redefines fitness and how. In his latest Instagram post, the actor wrote about his "small victories," which sometimes are achieved in the form of big biceps. The actor shared a series of pictures on the photograph sharing application and he wrote: "We all dream of someday...Someday we will do this, someday we will do that....The story behind this picture is of one such someday." In his post, Anil Kapoor explained that he has always dreamt of "showing off my biceps and triceps" and he can finally do that. He added in his post: "Don't worry, I'm not going to go on a rant here.... I just always wished that someday I could also post pictures showing off my biceps and triceps like people do....Well today is that someday. Celebrating the small victories."

Anil Kapoor never fails to give us fitness inspiration. From jogging on the beach to running on tracks and working out at the gym, the actor does it all to stay fit. Here are a few posts that showcase Anil Kapoor's love for fitness:

Anil Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 thriller Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor has super busy schedule ahead. He will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht, starring Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and others. The actor recently signed Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The actor will also be seen in the Netflix thriller AK vs AK, co-starring filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Anil Kapoor is married to designer Sunita Kapoor and their kids Sonam and Harshvardhan are Bollywood actors. Their daughter Rhea is a film producer.