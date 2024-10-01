Angelina Jolie Drops 2-Year Long Lawsuit Over Brad Pitt 2016 Alleged Abuse

Actress Angelina Jolie has officially withdrawn her lawsuit against the Department of Justice and the FBI concerning the 2016 plane incident involving her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The news confirmed by E! News, marks the end of a contentious legal chapter for the Oscar-winning star. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the dismissal was finalised with prejudice, indicating that the case cannot be refiled. The agreement stipulates that each party will bear its own legal fees and costs.

The lawsuit was initially filed in April 2022 under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), with Jolie identified in court as the anonymous "Jane Doe." The filing sought the release of documents related to an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred aboard a private jet.

Jolie's claim detailed that during the flight, Pitt "allegedly physically and verbally assaulted" her and their children, leading to "lasting physical and mental trauma." The allegations mirror details from an FBI report that surfaced following the flight from Europe to Los Angeles on September 14, 2016.

According to E! News, it was earlier reported that during this flight, Pitt was accused of attacking Jolie and one of their six children, Maddox. Despite the serious nature of the allegations, federal authorities ultimately decided not to pursue any charges against Pitt, who has consistently denied the accusations. In her FOIA lawsuit, Jolie argued that access to the FBI documents was crucial for her children to receive necessary medical care and trauma counselling.

According to E! News, she also sought to have the case sealed; however, that request was denied by a judge. Following the plane incident, Jolie filed for divorce on September 19, 2016, citing the day after the incident as their date of separation. Though the couple was declared legally single in 2019, they have continued to engage in protracted legal disputes over their former joint ownership of Chateau Miraval, a vineyard and winery in France.

Most recently, Pitt's legal team criticised Jolie for allegedly engaging in a "sensationalist fishing expedition" after she requested communications from Pitt concerning the 2016 incident. In defence, Jolie's attorney emphasised her desire for a resolution, stating, "While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong."

