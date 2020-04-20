Angad Bedi Or Neha Dhupia, Who Is More Argumentative? The Couple Spill The Beans

Angad Bedi shared this video. (courtesy: angadbedi)

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are treating their Instafam to snippets of their fun time together. In coronavirus lockdown, the couple hopped on the trend by taking part in the "Who is more like to" challenge on TikTok. Neha and Angad shared a hilarious video of themselves on Monday on Instagram. In this challenge, it requires two or more people to answer the questions by pointing at the person concerned. When asked who is more argumentative, they agreed on one answer - Neha. When asked who is more jealous, the couple again had the same answer - Neha it is. But when asked who is most likely to forget anniversaries, they pointed to each other. Sharing the ROFL video on Instagram, Angad wrote, "Cannot say we didn't try." Neha shared the video on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Post and twinning inspired by Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap and we are all kinds of wrong!!"

Reacting to the video, Tahira Kashyap commented, "Hahahha nice" and dropped a heart emoji.

Ayushmann and Tahira grabbed a permanent spot on the trends list on Sunday with their 'who is more likely to' challenge video. When asked who is always right, they had an obvious answer - they pointed to themselves. When asked about who dress better, they again had the same answer - Tahira pointed to herself while Ayushmann pointed to himself. But when asked who is a better half, the couple seemed to agree on one answer - Tahira. Aww! Ayushmann shared the video on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Who's Always Right? We are pretty confident about these questions."

Neha Dhupia got married to Angad in May, 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr in November, 2019.

On the work front, Angad was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor. He has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl co-starring Janhvi Kapoor in his pipeline. On the other hand, Neha Dhupia was last seen Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi where she shared screen space with Kajol, Shruti Hasaan and Neena Kulkarni among others.