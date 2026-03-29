Aneet Padda's Sister Reet Padda Faces Backlash For Calling <i>Dhurandhar</i> 'Propaganda' Film, Deletes Instagram Account

Saiyaara star Aneet Padda's sister, Reet Padda, has sparked a heated online debate after sharing her views on the blockbuster film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

She described the film as “propaganda” and drew comparisons with other politically charged titles such as The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files.

Her comments quickly went viral and drew widespread criticism across platforms. The backlash was intense enough that she first made her Instagram account private and has now reportedly deleted it altogether. Reports also suggest that her LinkedIn account has been taken down amid mounting online pressure and trolling from social media users.

What Sparked The Controversy?

The controversy started when Reet slammed Dhurandhar and other films for pushing a "government-friendly narrative". Replying to a comment on an Instagram post, she wrote, "First, the whole thing about calling films like Kashmir Files, Kerala Files, and Dhurandhar propaganda. For Dhurandhar, it literally serves as a government-friendly narrative, using political speeches to justify, say, the minor hiccup of demonetisation. Call it propaganda? Yep. Deny it? Not a chance. But maybe your definition of propaganda is… different, who knows.”

Reet also called out Priyanka Chopra's controversial moment at the Oscars 2026 when she stood silently beside Javier Bardem as he announced, “Free Palestine”. She wrote, "Priyanka Chopra and her international platform. She's got a chance to oppose an illegal war next to someone taking a stand, and… she can't even clap. If my sister gets that kind of opportunity, and Inshallah, sache patshah, jai shri ram, I pray she rises to the occasion, and she chooses to stand there like a dodo bird, I will be the first one to call it out. I'd love to hear more about this 'aid' Priyanka has supposedly provided. Enlighten me, please.”

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Meanwhile, Aneet Padda is set to appear in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe film Shakti Shalini. It is scheduled for a Christmas release.

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