Andhadhun To Manto, Anurag Kashyap Shares List Of Hindi Films From 2018 That Made Him 'Jealous'

Anurag Kashyap at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Image courtesy: anuragkashyap10)

Highlights Anurag Kashyap's list also includes Badhaai Ho and October Anurag Kashyap's last directorial project was Manmarziyaan "Forgot to add Pataakha to the list," tweeted Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap, who impressed the critics as well as the audience in 2018 by directing films such as Mukkabaaz, Manmarziyaan and Netflix's web-series Sacred Games, came up with a list of Hindi films that released in 2018, which made him "jealous." The Lust Stories director shared the list on his Twitter account on Wednesday and wrote: "Hindi films of 2018 that made me jealous - In no particular order." Anurag's list not only comprises commercially successful films such as Badhaai Ho, AndhaDhun and Tumbaad but also critically-acclaimed films like Mulk, Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, Soni, Omerta and October. Anurag signed off his post saying, "I don't think there have been so many good films made in Hindi in recent times. Cheers to us." He also added Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha to the list. "And Pataakha... Forgot to add that to the list," wrote Anurag Kashyap.

Hindi films of 2018 that made me jealous - in no particular order.

Mulk

Badhai Ho

Manto

Andhadhun

Tumbaad

Mard ko Dard Nahin Hota

Soni

Omerta

October

I don't think there has been so many good films made in Hindi in recent times. Cheers to us.. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 2, 2019

In a separate post, Anurag clarified that the list shared by him is not a "best of list" and that it is purely based on his perception as a "jealous filmmaker." He wrote: "My list is not a "best of" list. It is a jealous filmmaker list and it's because there is something in them ,or them as a whole that makes me rethink , gives me courage , has overwhelmed me and at made me ask myself, "why didn't I see it that way?"

My list is not a "best of" https://t.co/R45gJAUhlH's a jealous filmmaker list and it's because there is something in them ,or them as a whole that makes me rethink , gives me courage , has overwhelmed me and at made me ask myself, "why didn't I see it that way?" — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 2, 2019

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma responded to Anurag Kashyap's tweet and wrote: "Wow! Spoken like a true film maker and an even more true film lover."

Wowww Spoken like a true film maker and an even more true film lover! https://t.co/Ovzldv3Ii0 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 2, 2019

In terms of films, Anurag Kashyap's last directorial project was Manmarziyaan, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, which not only emerged as a hit at the box office but it also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Anurag also directed Sacred Games, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, which became extremely popular with the audiences. Anurag Kashyap will will continue to direct the second season of the Netflix web-series.

Anurag Kashyap made his debut as a Bollywood director with the 2003 Paanch but his breakthrough film was Black Friday. Anurag Kashyap is best-known for directing films like No Smoking, Ugly, Dev D and the Gangs of Wasseypur series among others.