AndhaDhun China Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Is Fourth Highest Earning Indian Film

AndhaDhun China Box Office: A still from the film (courtesy)

Highlights 'AndhaDhun' collects over Rs 200 crore in the second week 'AndhaDhun' ranks among top 5 grossing Indian movies in China It replaced 'Hindi Medium' from its position

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently tweeted an update about AndhaDhun's box office progress in China, which says that the film has crossed Rs 200 crore in theatres across the country. AndhaDhun scored more on the second weekend than it did on its first weekend in China. In doing so, the film has collected over Rs 208 crore in total in two weeks in China. Taran Adarsh wrote in his tweet: "AndhaDhun crosses $ 30 million/Rs 200 crore in China... Business on [second] Saturday and Sunday is *higher* than [first] Saturday and Sunday... [Week 2] Fri $ 2.03 mn, Sat $ 4.45 mn, Sun $ 3.78 mn. Total: $ 30.06 mn [Rs 208.17 cr]... Power of solid content! "

#AndhaDhun crosses $ 30 million / Rs 200 cr in #China... Biz on [second] Sat and Sun is *higher* than [first] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri $ 2.03 mn, Sat $ 4.45 mn, Sun $ 3.78 mn. Total: $ 30.06 mn [Rs 208.17 cr]... Power of solid content! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2019

In his next tweet, Mr Adarsh mentioned that AndhaDhun replaced Hindi Medium to become the fourth highest earning Indian movie in China after Dangal, Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In this tweet, he said, "Top 5 Highest grossing Indian films in China...1. Dangal, 2. Secret Superstar, 3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 4. Hindi Medium. AndhaDhun is all set to surpass lifetime business of Hindi Medium and emerge the fourth highest grossing film in China."

AndhaDhun is a black comedy, in which Ayushmann Khurrana is the protagonist and plays the role of a visually impaired pianist and Radhika Apte is his love interest. Tabu plays the negative role in the murder mystery.

The Sriram Raghavan-directed movie turned out to be a super-hit film in India but it's lifetime collections from theatres in India were surpassed by the figures from China in the very first week. It was co- produced by Viacom 18 Motion picture and Matchbox Pictures.

