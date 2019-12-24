Ananya Panday's Love For Bestie Shanaya Kapoor Is As Sweet As 'Hot Chocolate'

Shanaya Kapoor with Ananya Panday. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Kapoor is a doting friend and the reason we are saying this is because the actress did something really sweet (literally) for her bestie Shanaya Kapoor. In case you are wondering what it was, we are here to help. The 21-year-old actress made hot chocolate "with love" for Shanaya. On Tuesday, Ananya shared a picture of herself lying next to a cup of hot chocolate, on her Instagram story. The caption on the picture read, "Made with love, for my love Shanaya Kapoor." Take a look at Ananya Panday's pic here:

Screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram story.

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor often make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles. They are a part of a close-knit circle that also includes Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. Shanaya Kapoor often features in throwback pictures shared by Ananya Panday.

Shanaya Kapoor trended big time last month after she attended Le Bal in Paris, which is a high profile fashion event held annually, as apart of which young women from reputed families around the world are escorted by chosen cavaliers and they make their social debuts in couture ensembles. Shanaya Kapoor danced with her father Sanjay Kapoor at the event.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She made her Bollywood debut in May this year with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2. Her next project is Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter. She also has an untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, in the pipeline.