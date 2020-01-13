Ananya Panday's Epic 'Palat' Moment In True DDLJ Style. Seen Pics Yet?

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Ananya Panday shared two pictures on Monday

She made a reference to the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

"DDLJ moment," she wrote in her caption

Our Monday couldn't get any better as we chanced upon a picture of Ananya Panday living her "palat" moment in a true Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge style. The actress, who will next be seen in Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli, shared two pictures on her social media profile on Monday, in which she can be seen giving the iconic "palat" moment from the 1995 film a modern spin. Dressed in a blue top and white shorts, Ananya poses in the middle of what appears to be a crop field. Sharing the pictures, the actress captioned it in Hindi and wrote: "Palat" and accompanied it with #DDLJMoment.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge co-starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, late actor Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Mandira Bedi and Karan Johar. The film still remains one of the best Bollywood movies for many cine-lovers.

Now, take a look at Ananya Panday's post below.

Ananya Panday, who is two-film-old, will next be seen along with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. The film will mark Ishaan and Ananya's first project together as they haven't shared screen space before. Khaali Peeli will be Ishaan Khatter's fourth project as the actor has previously featured in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Cloud and Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak. His third project is Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. Khaali Peeli is expected to open in theatres in June this year.

On the work front, Ananya Panday made her debut in the film industry with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2. She then went on to feature in Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh.