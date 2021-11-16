Ananya Panday, Who Didn't Attend Cousin Alanna's Engagement, Wished Her Like This

Alanna Panday with Ivor. (Image courtesy: alannapanday)

Ananya Panday, who was missing at her cousin Alanna Panday's engagement ceremony in Mumbai over the weekend, made up for it by sharing a note for the couple on her Instagram story. Ananya shared a post by Alanna and she wrote in her caption: "Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray. So much love." She added a heart emoji along with it. Alanna Panday got engaged at her house in Mumbai on Saturday. While Ananya was missing at the celebrations, her dad Chunky and mom Bhavana attended the bash. Ivor McCray proposed to Alanna Panday in the Maldives earlier this month.

Alanna Panday announced her engagement with these words on her Instagram story on Sunday: "So happy we got to have a small Indian engagement ceremony with our close friends and family before we head back to LA today. Also people that are asking when the wedding is - we are not gonna have it for another year and a half. Haven't even thought of a date yet. All we know for sure is that we are gonna be having 2 weddings to embrace both our cultures."

Alanna and her boyfriend have been dating for over for two years. Sharing a picture, Alanna wrote: "Didn't realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile everyday and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet. Ivor I can't wait to have a family with you."

Alanna Panday, who lives in Los Angeles, moved in with Ivor McCray last year. Alanna is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (who is the brother of actor Chunky Panday). Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday is also an actress, who stepped into Bollywood with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.