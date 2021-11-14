Trending: Pics From Alanna Panday And Ivor McCray's Engagement

Alanna Panday with Ivor. (courtesy: deannepanday)

Ananya Panday's cousin and model Alanna Panday got engaged to boyfriend Ivor McCray on Saturday night at her Mumbai home. Alanna and her mom Deanne Panday shared the pictures from the engagement on their Instagram stories. Lara Dutta and Bipasha Basu were on the guest list. Alanna announced her engagement in an Instagram story, that read: "So happy we got to have a small Indian engagement ceremony with our close friends and family before we head back to LA today. Also people that are asking when the wedding is - we are not gonna have it for another year and a half. Haven't even thought of a date yet. All we know for sure is that we are gonna be having 2 weddings to embrace both our cultures."

Ivor McCray proposed to Alanna Panday in the Maldives earlier this month. They have been dating for over for two years. Sharing a picture, Alanna wrote: "Didn't realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile everyday and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet. Ivor I can't wait to have a family with you."

Alanna Panday, who lives in Los Angeles, moved in with Ivor McCray last year. Alanna is the daughter of fitness expert and author Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday (who is the brother of actor Chunky Panday). Alanna's cousin Ananya Panday is also an actress, who stepped into Bollywood with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.