Ananya Panday Shares Unseen Pic Of Aditya Roy Kapur On The Actor's 38th Birthday

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: ananyapanday)

Aditya Roy Kapur rang in his 38th birthday with a wish from usual suspect Ananya Panday. On his big day, Ananya Panday, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with The Night Manager actor, posted an unseen solo pic of the actor. In the picture, Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen posing outdoors in his casual wear. The picture, clicked from a low angle, has Aditya standing amidst greenery while staring straight into the camera. For the caption, Ananya simply wrote, "Happy Birthday AD."

See what Ananya posted for birthday boy Aditya:

Last month, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together. The actors were twinning and winning in black outfits as they stepped out for dinner.

Earlier this year, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur walked together on the runway during a fashion show. They were also pictured together at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai reception in February. Ananya Panday also cheered for Aditya Roy Kapur at the screening of his web series The Night Manager. He also attended the screening of her film Dream Girl 2 along with his family. They were also pictured at a party hosted for Love Nwantiti singer CKay earlier this year. The actors also watched Greta Gerwig's Barbie together in Mumbai.

Rumours about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday first surfaced when they were pictured together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party last year.

The duo were also a point of discussion in the an episode of Koffee With Karan season 8. When host Karan Johar asked Ananya Panday about her rumoured relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. To which she replied with multiple movie references."How are you managing your nights," KJo asked referring to Aditya's web seriesThe Night Manager. To this, Ananya Panday replied, "Honestly, as well as my days, Both my nights and days are managed pretty well. "When Karan Johar asked if Ananya had been "Gumraah in love" (Gumraah is a film Aditya starred in this year), she replied, "Aashiqui aisi hi hoti hai (such is love)." (Aditya famously starred in the musical Aashiqui 2). "