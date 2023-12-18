Ananya Panday Reciting A Poem In This Throwback Video Is Gold

Ananya shared this image. (courtesy: AnanyaPanday)

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is loved by fans across the country for her charm. Now, we have proof that she has always been cute as a button. The actress, on Monday, posted an adorable throwback video in which she is seen reciting a poem to a rapt audience. Towards the end of the clip, Ananya even playfully falls to the ground, promptly blaming another child named Nirvaan Panday. Sharing the oh-so-cute video, Ananya wrote, “Enthu cutlet from day 1 [frog emoji].” In response to the post, Ananya's mom Bhavana Pandey wrote, “Hahaha always,” with heart emojis. For the unversed, Ananya Panday is the daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and entrepreneur Bhavana Pandey.

Karisma Kapoor also replied with heart emojis. Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, “So cute [heart emoji].” Singer Lisa Mishra wrote, “Going back in time to kidnap this baby.” Ananya's aunt Deanne Panday said, “Aww. I remember this age so clearly.”

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi referred to Ananya Panday's upcoming film and said, “You are so good in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.”

Watch the video here:

Speaking of her upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday had some kind words for her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. At the trailer launch, she said that the three have become good friends in real life as well. Speaking about their equation, Ananya Panday said, “It didn't inspire a friendship out of the film, I think that was really organic. Kudos to Arjun (film's director Arjun Varain Singh) and the team, who took us to Goa for a trip. We all just automatically became best friends on the trip.”

To this, Siddhant said, “We became friends again.” Ananya and Siddhant have worked together before in Gehraiyaan.

In addition to the lead cast, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also features Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh, Rohan Gurbaxani, Vijay Maurya, Divya Jagdale, Rahul Vohra and Suchitra Pillai. The film releases on Netflix on December 26.

Ananya Panday was last seen in DreamGirl 2 opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.



