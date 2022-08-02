Ananya Panday Carries This Pic Of Karisma Kapoor On Every Shoot. Here's Why

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday shared a BTS picture from a shoot on Instagram on Tuesday. In the picture, Ananya can be seen posing along with a throwback photograph of Karisma Kapoor placed on the side. Ananya Panday revealed that she carries that photograph to all her shoots. "BTS of Liger. Twining with the forever inspo Lolo. Fun fact, I take this picture with me on every shoot. It's a mood," she wrote. In the comments section of the post, Karisma Kapoor wrote: "Awwww this is adorable, love you my doll." Kareena Kapoor commented: "No one like our Lolo." In a separate comment, she wrote: "So cool you look, you star." Photographer Dabboo Ratnani commented on the post: "I shot Lolo's pic."

Check out Ananya Panday's post here:

Ananya Panday, busy with Liger promotions, has actively been sharing pictures of her OOTDs. "My next mood swing is in exactly 6 minutes," she captioned this one.

Ananya Panday's caption game is as strong as her pictures. "Can't you tell I got news for you - sun is shining and so are you," she wrote.

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She also starred in Khaali Peeli, with Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Liger.