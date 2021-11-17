Ananya Panday And Mike Tyson 'Are Clearly Getting Along Really Well.' See Her Post

Ananya Panday with Mike Tyson. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

So Ananya Panday is in Las Vegas and guess who she is busy chilling with these days, legendary boxer Mike Tyson, who will be also be a part of her forthcoming film Liger. Posting a happy picture with Mike Tyson from Las Vegas, Ananya Panday captioned the post: "We're clearly getting along really well." Actor Abhimanyu Dassani commented on her post: "Lucky, lucky girl." Earlier during the day, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda shared a picture with the star boxer and the film's team and he captioned it: "Magic." Take a look at the aforementioned posts here:

Vijay Deverakonda shared another super cool picture with the star and he wrote in his caption: "This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special... #Liger Vs The Legend... When I came face to face with Iron Mike Tyson."

This is the post we are referring to:

Liger will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Charmme Kaur. Puri Jagannadh will direct the multilingual film.

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

The actress was last seen in the film Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film released on streaming platform ZeePlex. Ananya Panday has also signed a film opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Other than films, Ananya Panday also has a digital social responsibility initiative called 'So Positive,' which she launched in 2019.