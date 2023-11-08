Ananya Panday And Kim Kardashian In One Frame. Karisma, Sussanne, Suhana React

Ananya shared this image. (Courtesy: AnanyaPanday)

Ananya Panday is on a roll. The Liger actor attended the event of launching a flagship store for a premium brand in New York. The actor looked stunning in a bodycon dress at the event. Ananya Panday was pictured with Kim Kardashian, supermodel Ashley Graham, former Tennis player Serena Williams, Freida Pinto at the event. Ananya Panday shared a string of pictures comprising her fun moments with all the celebs present over there. Ananya was joined by her sister Rysa at the event. She wrote in the caption, "Felt like a kid in a candy store at the swarovski flagship store opening in NYC. and can't get over how stunning the new skims x swarovski collection is thank you giovannaengelbert for having me, ur the best!!!" Ananya's post received a whole lot of love from her friends and colleagues. Ananya's best friend Suhana Khan wrote, "Killing ittt," and dropped a string of emojis on the pictures. Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "My beauty" and dropped a heart emoji. Karisma Kapoor dropped a heart emoji. Sussanne Khan commented, "Amazinggg you deserve all the recognition and love." Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Fabbb." Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey wrote, "love love love." Take a look:

Sharing a picture with Rysa on her Instagram story, Ananya Panday wrote, "So grateful I had my Rysu by my side."

Ananya Panday grabbed headlines as she can be heard saying "I'am feeling like Ananya Coy Kapur" to a remark made by Sara Ali Khan in the promo of Koffee With Karan 8. Ananya shared a picture with Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan from the upcoming episode and wrote in the caption, "We spilt many a coffee bean Watch us at midnight- we're really so keen. Hopefully we haven't caused a scene. But we spoke from our hearts- karlo yakeen." Take a look:

This was how Ananya Panday showed up at the birthday party of Shah Rukh Khan last week. Ditching a caption, she only shared a lipstick emoji. Take a look:

Ananya Panday was last seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tara Sutaria.