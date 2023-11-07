Diwali 2023: Inside Ananya Panday's Festive Famjam

Bhavana shared this image. (Courtesy: BhavanaPandey)

Diwali fever has gripped the celebrities and how. The first party of the season was thrown by ace designer Manish Malhotra on Sunday and celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani marked their presence in style. Bhavana Pandey shared some pictures from the festivities and they are stunning. In the pictures, Bhavana, husband Chunky Panday and daughter Ananya can be seen in colour co-ordinated outfits. They can be seen smiling for the camera. There's also a close-up shot of Ananya Panday. Ananya's sister Rysa was MIA from the pictures. Bhavana wrote in the caption, "All eyes on his most favourite girl. matching in @manishmalhotra05. missing you Rysu." Bhavana's pictures received a whole lot of love from her friends and colleagues. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a string of heart emojis on the pictures. Sussanne Khan wrote, "All four of you amazing humans and god bless u all Bhavs" and dropped a heart emoji. Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh also showered love emojis on the pictures. Take a look:

Bhavana Pandey also shared a couple of inside pictures from Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash, which made headlines. Ditching any caption, she just dropped a few emojis. Take a look here:

Ananya Panday grabbed headlines last week as she says in the Koffee With Karan 8 promo, "I am feeling like Ananya Coy Kapur (pun intended)." The actor is all set to share the couch with Sara Ali Khan this time. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday first trended big time when Karan Johar asked the Liger actress on his show Koffee With Karan 7 last year: "I saw at my party... What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" After much ado, Ananya replied, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot." ICYMI, this was the Koffee With Karan 8 teaser we are talking about:

Ananya Panday was last seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.