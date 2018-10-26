An Update On Salman Khan's Dabangg 3

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in a still from Dabangg (Courtesy beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan fans, this could be news you have been dying to hear. Dabangg 3 producer Arbaaz Khan recently spilled the beans on the third installment of the film during an interaction with the media. Arbaaz in an interview to news agency IANS said that Dabangg 3 is expected to go on floors by the beginning of March next year following which they are "hoping" to release the film by the end of 2019. "We will start shooting the film by the end of February or in the beginning of March next year. We are aiming and hoping that we will be able to release the film by end of next year," IANS quoted the actor as saying.

Arbaaz Khan, who had featured in the first two installments of the Dabangg series and also directed the second part of the film, further revealed that the cast as well as the script of Dabangg 3 has been finalised. "A lot of work on Dabangg 3 has been done. We have almost locked script of the film. We have almost locked cast and technicians for the film. Now, we are doing pre-production of the film where we will finalise shortlisted songs, we will start production designing of the film and after that, we will do recce of locations," Arbaaz added.

Dabangg clocked eight years last month and to celebrate the film's anniversary, Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha (film's lead pair) shared throwback photos from the sets of the film on social media.

Take a look at the photos here:

Salman Khan, who has featured as a cop in the previous two films, will reprise his role in the third installment. Sonakshi Sinha, who played Salman's wife Rajjo in Dabangg and Dabangg 2, will reprise her role in the third part. It was earlier reported that Mouni Roy will feature in a cameo in Salman Khan's much-anticipated film.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film Bharat, which features Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Tabu and Disha Patani. The film is expected to hit the screens on Eid 2019.