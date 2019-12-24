Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha And Team Dabangg Made Saiee Manjrekar's Birthday Special

Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar were seen twinning in black outfits

Saiee Manjrekar with team Dabangg 3.

Saiee Manjrekar celebrated her 22nd birthday and she did it in style. Sorry, Dabangg style, we mean. Saiee's Dabangg 3 co-stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha attended her birthday bash on Monday night. The guest list also included Arbaaz Khan, Aayush Sharma, Daisy Shah and some more friends of the actress. Saiee's father Mahesh Manjrekar was all smiles at the party. The birthday girl opted for a classic LBD (little black dress) for her special day. Sonakshi also showed up in an LBD. Salman Khan wore a red t-shirt and denims to the party. See the pics from Saiee Manjrekar's birthday party here: 

Saiee Manjrekar photographed with team Dabangg.

Salman Khan, who gave Saiee her big Bollywood break, posed with her happily.

Salman Khan with Saiee Manjrekar.

Here are some pics from the party: 

Birthday girl Saiee Manjrekar happily posed for the camera.

Salman Khan photographed at the party.

 

Sonakshi Sinha photographed at the party.

Arbaaz Khan at the party.

Aayush Sharma photographed at the party.

Saiee Manjrekar is the latest addition to the Dabangg family. Just like its previous renditions, Dabangg 3 has also been produced by Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan, who played the role of Makhanchan Pandey in the Dabangg series. Salman and Sonakshi Sinha reprised their roles as Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo, respectively. Prabhu Deva directed the film. The film is the third installment of the super hit Dabangg series.

Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee made her Bollywood debut with Dabangg 3. Mahesh Manjrekar played Sonakshi Sinha's drunkard father in Dabangg. The actor has worked with Salman in the 2009 film Wanted, the 2010 film Dabangg, the 2011 film Bodyguard, Ready (2011) and Jai Ho, which released in 2014.

Dabangg 3, which released on December 20, opened to mixed reviews from film critics. However, it has been ruling the box office. The film collected over Rs 81 crore within three days of its release.

