Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: With Rs 81 Crore, Salman Khan's Film 'Regains Lost Ground'

Dabangg 3 Box Office: A still from the film (courtesy taran_adarsh)

Highlights 'Dabangg 3' made Rs 24 on opening day

The film's numbers have been affected by the ongoing protests

'Dabangg 3' opened to mixed reviews on Friday

Salman Khan's Christmas offering Dabangg 3 has raked in a score of Rs 81 crore in its opening weekend, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Even though that's a decent collection, Mr Adarsh added that the box office numbers of Dabangg 3 have been affected by the nationwide protests against the against the new citizenship law that was cleared by parliament last week. Mr Adarsh assigned credit to the star-status of Salman Khan for Dabangg 3's Rs 81 crore: "Dabangg 3 partially regains lost ground on Day 3... Biz jumps across circuits... Loses a big chunk of *opening weekend* business [approx Rs 12 cr] due to protests... Day 4 [Mon] crucial... Christmas celebrations [Tue evening onwards and Wed] should boost biz... Dabangg 3 - despite protests affecting its business severely - packs Rs 80 cr+ in its *opening weekend*, primarily due to the super-stardom of Salman Khan... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr. Total: Rs 81.15 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions."

On it's opening day, Dabangg 3 made a collection of Rs 24 crore. He also compared the opening day collections of Salman Khan's releases of the past decade. Bharat topped the list with Rs 42.30 crore, followed by 2015's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 received mixed responses from critics on Friday. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Dabangg 3 provides fans of the franchise exactly what they are looking for - the lovable crime-buster who does not shy away from bending the rules when faced with situations and people that are tricky and spell trouble."