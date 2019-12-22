Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan And Sonakshi Sinha's Film Inches Closer To Rs 50 Crore Mark

Highlights
- Dabangg 3 released on Friday
- The film has collected Rs 49.25 crore as of now
- The film garnered over Rs 24.75 crore on Saturday
Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, witnessed a dip in its business on the second day and it collected Rs 24.75 crore, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film is inching closer to the Rs 50-crore-mark and it has garnered over Rs 49.25 crore within two days of its release. According to Taran Adarsh, the high-octane action film witnessed a dip in some parts of the country due to ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh also stated that the film is expected to witness a "turnaround" on Day 3 (Sunday).
Sharing the film's box office report so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Dabangg 3 stays in the same range on Day 2... Few circuits up, few down... Protests hit biz hard... Loses approx Rs 7.5 cr to Rs 9 cr in 2 days... Biz should see a turnaround on Day 3 [Sun]... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr. Total: Rs 49.25 cr. India biz. Note: All versions."
Dabangg 3 had an excellent start on its opening day. The film collected Rs 24.50 crore on Friday alone.
The film might have had a great start at the box office but Dabangg 3 opened to largely negative reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "Dabangg 3 is an all too formulaic one-way street that holds no surprises at all. It goes nowhere we haven't been before."