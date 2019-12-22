Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan And Sonakshi Sinha's Film Inches Closer To Rs 50 Crore Mark

Dabangg 3 box office: Salman and Sonakshi in the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Highlights Dabangg 3 released on Friday

The film has collected Rs 49.25 crore as of now

The film garnered over Rs 24.75 crore on Saturday

Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, witnessed a dip in its business on the second day and it collected Rs 24.75 crore, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film is inching closer to the Rs 50-crore-mark and it has garnered over Rs 49.25 crore within two days of its release. According to Taran Adarsh, the high-octane action film witnessed a dip in some parts of the country due to ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh also stated that the film is expected to witness a "turnaround" on Day 3 (Sunday).

Sharing the film's box office report so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Dabangg 3 stays in the same range on Day 2... Few circuits up, few down... Protests hit biz hard... Loses approx Rs 7.5 cr to Rs 9 cr in 2 days... Biz should see a turnaround on Day 3 [Sun]... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr. Total: Rs 49.25 cr. India biz. Note: All versions."

#Dabangg3 stays in the same range on Day 2... Few circuits up, few down... Protests hit biz hard... Loses approx 7.5 cr to 9 cr in 2 days... Biz should see a turnaround on Day 3 [Sun]... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr. Total: 49.25 cr. India biz. Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2019

Dabangg 3 had an excellent start on its opening day. The film collected Rs 24.50 crore on Friday alone.

The film might have had a great start at the box office but Dabangg 3 opened to largely negative reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "Dabangg 3 is an all too formulaic one-way street that holds no surprises at all. It goes nowhere we haven't been before."