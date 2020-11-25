An Underwater Love Story, Featuring Scuba Divers Shibani Dandekar And Farhan Akhtar

Shibani and Farhan in underwater pics (courtesy faroutakhtar)

Trust Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to give loved-up photos an adventurous twist. The couple shared stunning underwater photos on their respective profiles, with heart-warming captions dedicated to each other. "Breathe with me, Shibani," wrote Farhan and her reply will make you go aww: "Always," she wrote. For her part, Shibani added a touch of quirk as she described Farhan as her partner in crime not only "on land" but also under water: "My buddy on land and under the sea! Also in the pool because that's where we are in this picture." Farhan and Shibani had a little photoshoot under water at Mumbai's scuba diving club Orca Dive Club.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's guide to twin under water:

Farhan and Shibani were recently holidaying in the Maldives and what's a trip to the island country without some sea diving? Farhan had shared envy-inducing snippets of him exploring the sea bed in the Maldives, swimming with sea turtles and sting rays.

Shibani Dandekar is also still dreaming of the Maldives, sharing pages from her vacation album every now and then on Instagram.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar often trend for their loved-up posts. In terms of work, Farhan was last seen in Netflix film The Sky Is Pink. His upcoming movie is sports drama Toofan. Shibani, a popular face in the Indian television industry, became a household name after she started hosting the Indian Premier League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Shibani was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime's web-series Four More Shots Please! Season 2.