An 'Almost Vintage' Pic Of Abhishek Bachchan And Hrithik Roshan From Farah Khan's Sangeet

Farah Khan shared this image. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Is it Throwback Thursday already? Because Farah Khan shared one perfect shot on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. The candid picture features Dhoom 2 co-stars Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan grooving together and their expressions are simply priceless. The picture happens to be Farah Khan's sangeet ceremony. Posting the picture, Farah Khan wrote: "Found an almost vintage pic of these 2 boys from my sangeet... Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan dancing up a storm... Can't remember to which song.. I was too drunk can you all guess?" In the comments section, veteran actress Simi Garewal wrote: "Something about 'dil'?"

Farah Khan married Shirish Kunder in 2004 and the couple became parents to triplets in 2008, after whom the couple's production house "Three's Company" is named.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi, co-starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The actor's next project is Ghoomer, for which he started shooting on his birthday this year.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in a high-octane action film co-starring Deepika Padukone, which is titled Fighter. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. He was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The same year, he also starred in the film Super 30, which released in 2019. He will also star in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan.

Farah Khan, who stepped into the Indian film industry as a choreographer, made her directorial debut with the 2004 film Main Hoon Na. She has also directed films like Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. She also backed Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee. The film was directed by Farah's husband Shirish Kunder.