Abhishek Bachchan On Being Affected By Social Media: "I Know What To Take Seriously And What Not To"

Abhishek Bachchan has been busy with the promotions of his OTT release Kaalidhar Laapata, which dropped on July 4, 2025, on Zee5. In a conversation with Instant Bollywood recently, the actor spoke about being impacted by what's being said about him on social media.

Abhishek Bachchan had an honest reply when asked about social media and its impact on him.

Speaking about being in a family of actors, he told Instant Bollywood, "We talk many times about work, but that is not the main focus. There are other discussions on the table that happen as well. I have grown up in this film industry, so I also know what to take seriously and what not to take seriously. I don't get affected by what's happening on social media."

He added, "Perhaps, Agastya [Nanda], who has just started out as an actor, he might get [affected]... because the generation is like that. But with time, one also develops a thick skin. One has to know that it is not the be-all or end-all of life."

Online Buzz About Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Separation

Rumours of a marital discord between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have dominated the entertainment industry headlines for over a year now. All this time, they chose to remain tight-lipped about speculation around their separation, but Abhishek Bachchan recently opened up about how putting out "negative news" is a new trolling trend.

In an interview with Etimes, Abhishek Bachchan weighed in on the misinformation about him making the rounds on social media and why he chooses not to issue any clarification.

"Previously, things that were said about me didn't affect me. Today, I have a family, and it's very upsetting. Even if I clarify something, people will turn it around. Because negative news sells. You're not me. You don't live my life. You're not answerable to the people that I'm answerable to."

He added, "People who put out such negativity have to live with their conscience. They need to deal with their conscience and answer to their maker. See, it's not just me. I don't get affected. I know what the rigmarole of this place is. There are families involved. I'll give you a very good example of this whole new fad of trolling."

Abhishek Bachchan shed light on how he knows how to sift through social media chatter on what's important and what's not. He mentioned how growing up in a family of actors helped him to deal with it better.