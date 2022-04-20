Hunarbaaz Finale: On Karan Johar BTS Dance Clip, Farah Khan Has A Request

Karan Johar's video (Courtesy: karanjohar)

After the grand finale of Hunarbaaz, Karan Johar, who was one of the judges of the show, has shared a BTS video to relive his journey on the show. In the video, Karan can be seen dancing, singing, posing, and getting ready for the show. He has captioned the video as "It won't be the same as it was...because the #Hunarbaaz journey has come to an end for this season! Taking back lots of laughs, love, and memories with me!!" Farah Khan commented, "Ohhhh I missed your dance.. pls do for me when we meet next." Parineeti Chopra, who was also a judge on Hunarbaaz, wrote, "Karannnn. Was the best journey. Couldn't have imagined a better debut for myself. Was proud to sit next to you and watch you every day. Dear one now we must take our histrionics someplace else! #SingingDuo."

Last week, Karan Johar had attended Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pre-wedding and wedding festivities. Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14 in Mumbai. After their wedding, Karan Johar had shared photos of the newlywed couple and had written, "It's days like this that we live for ...where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion..... overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart... my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere ... Ranbir! I love you... now and forever! You are now my son in law...badhai ho and here's to decades of khusiyan."

On the work front, Karan Johar is returning to directing with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Karan has also produced Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will release in September.