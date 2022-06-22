Amyra Dastur Loves The Camera And The Camera Loves Her Back. Here's Proof

Amyra Dastur posted this image. (courtesy: amyradastur93)

Amyra Dastur is a breath of fresh air on social media. The actress often drops pictures and videos of herself, giving fans glimpses into her professional and personal life. Now, the star has dropped another image that has fans flooding the comments section with compliments. In the picture, Amyra is in a leather dress and dewy makeup. Turning to look at the camera, the actress declared in the caption, “Only look back to see how far you've come,” along with a sparkle emoji. Replying to the post, Amyra's fans dropped fire emojis while praising her glamorous avatar.

Sharing another image from the same photoshoot, Amyra Dastur quoted a dialogue from the Hollywood classic Scarface. She wrote, “The eyes chico. They never lie.”

Amyra Dastur recently shared another picture of herself posing in a doorway with a stunning garden in the background. In the caption, she quoted Scott Fitzgerald and said, “Breathing dreams like air.”

Here's another video of Amyra Dastur prancing in the garden. In the caption, she said, “If I was a bluebird, I would fly to you.”

On a rainy day, Amyra Dastur shared yet another video of herself and declared, “Let's just sit quietly and listen to the secrets the rain wants to tell us.”

Amyra Dastur's love for the beach is well-known. The actress, recently, shared an image of herself while on the beach and said, “Sunsets & Silhouettes.”

And, then Amyra Dastur made our hearts skip a beat by dropping a picture in a monokini. The actress, in a neon green number, is standing on a boat. For her caption, this time, Amyra has quoted Ralph Waldo Emerson. It read, “Live in the sunshine, Swim in the sea, Drink the wild air.”

Amyra Dastur was last seen in Koi Jaane Na alongside Kunal Kapoor.