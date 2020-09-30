Amy Jackson Is Making The Most Of Last Few Days Of Summer. See Pics

Amy Jackson shared this photo (courtesy iamamyjackson)

Amy Jackson lives in London with her family

Actress Amy Jackson, who often trends for her stunning photos, added a few more to her Instagram album. Amy Jackson, who lives in London with fiance George Panayiotou and their one-year-old son Andreas, is enjoying the last few days of summer to the fullest. Amy recently shared glimpses of her day out on Instagram and joining her on her expedition was none other than baby Andreas. Sharing a bunch of photos of Amy soaking up the London sun and cuddling up with Andreas, Amy wrote: "The last of the summer days... swipe for a cuddle." Here are pages out of Amy Jackson's summer diaries:

Amy Jackson recently trended a great deal for sharing snippets from Andreas' jungle-themed birthday party. "My beautiful baby boy's special day," she wrote.

Baby Andreas, who almost always accompanies his mother to her trips around town, often features on Amy's Instagram. Here are photos from an afternoon well spent on The Heath.

Andreas also features Amy's posts about a perfect summer day: "Days like this... covered in coconut sun cream and overloaded with cuddles. Perfection."

Amy Jackson and fiance George Panayiotou got engaged in January last year and hosted an engagement party later in May. They welcomed their son Andreas in September. Amy was last seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0, co-starring Akshay Kumar, with whom she's shared screen space before. Amy Jackson has starred in a handful of films and is best known for her roles in Singh Is Bliing, The Villain and Freaky Ali.