Amul's Moving Tribute To 'Mother Of Choreography' Saroj Khan

Amul shared this image. (courtesy: amul_india)

Highlights Saroj Khan died at the age of 71 on Friday

"From the A, B, C To the Ek, Do, Teen of dance," read the tagline

Tabah Ho Gaye remains Saroj Khan's last choreographed song

What can be a possibly better way to pay tribute to artists than acknowledging their body of work? A day after Saroj Khan's death, Amul paid tribute to the late choreographer in its quintessential utterly, butterly post. On Saturday, a post was shared on the brand's official Instagram handle, highlighting some of Saroj Khan's finest works. The post featured a caricature of the late choreographer, dressed in a salwar-kurta. "From the A, B, C To the Ek, Do, Teen of dance," read the tagline on the post, referring to the iconic song Ek Do Teen from the 1988 film Tezaab, in which Saroj Khan choreographed Madhuri Dixit.

The caption on the post read, "Amul Topical: Tribute to the Mother of dance/choreography in India." Take a look at Amul's tribute here:

Saroj Khan, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, died on Friday after a cardiac arrest. She was 71. Saroj Khan's funeral was held on Friday morning. Saroj Khan's last choreographed song remains Tabah Ho Gaye from Kalank, which features Madhuri Dixit.

Saroj Khan, winner of three National Awards, choreographed some of Bollywood's most iconic dance hits. Ms Khan choreographed evergreen tracks such as Hawa Hawai, Ek Do Teen, Tamma Tamma Loge, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, among many others. She received National Awards for Yeh Ishq Haayefrom Jab We Met, Dola Re Dola from Devdas and all the songs of Tamil film Sringaram.