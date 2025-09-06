Amol Parashar Breaks Silence On Constant Dating Rumours With Konkona Sen Sharma: "People Made It Official"

Rumours of Konkona Sen Sharma and Amol Parashar's relationship have been swirling online for quite some time. The couple appeared to take a step forward when they made their first public appearance together at the screening of Amol Parashar's last web series, Gram Chikitsalay, in May.

Recently, in an interaction, Amol Parashar broke his silence on not wanting to discuss his personal life, but he acknowledged the curiosity surrounding it.

What's Happening

Amol Parashar addressed the constant link-up rumours with Konkona Sen Sharma that have been circulating.

Commenting on the same, he told ETimes, "Today, I will choose not to answer. But don't hate me if I change my mind in a week."

He added, "People made it official. It was not a statement of any kind. My family was there, my friends were there, my closest people were there. I literally got pictures clicked with each and every one of them. But I guess this was the one that was most spreadable for the media. So, it got spread. There are no feelings about it."

"I'm not complaining. Maybe it will take me some time to talk about my personal life. Some people in the industry said, 'Amol, you are reaching a certain kind of point in your career or a certain kind of point in your fame, where people are going to be interested in your personal life. You can't fight it.' I took that advice. I went back and I trained myself to at least not feel bad about it, whether it's Koko (Konkona Sen Sharma) or any other person in the past. It's happened a couple of times... Maybe the fear is that (the relationship will become part of my entire personality)," concluded Amol.

Amol Parashar's Previous Comment On Relationships In The Film Industry

He has also spoken about the industry dynamics where relationships are used as a PR tool.

"Yaha nahi bhi hote relationships toh chala dete hai... PRs have suggested this to me before, ki kuch chala dete hai (PRs previously suggested to me to spread rumours of my relationship)," he shared.

"But I want people to talk about my work. If I want to express something, I'll do it through my craft," he added.

In A Nutshell

Amol Parashar mentioned how people have made his link-up rumours with Konkona Sen Sharma "official". He also said that he isn't ready right now to talk about his personal life.