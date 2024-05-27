Amitabh Bachchan To Sunrisers Hyderabad Owner Kavya Maran After IPL Loss: 'Felt Bad For Her'

Images instagrammed by Amitabh Bachchan, X. (courtesy: X)

Yesterday was a big day for all the cricket lovers in the country. Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer, defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to become the winners of the Indian Premier League 2024. While everyone is busy cheering for the team co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan took a moment to talk about SRH owner Kavya Maran, who burst into tears after her team's defeat. In his blog on Tumblr, the megastar wrote, “The IPL Final is over and KKR have WON a most convincing victory .. SRH were simply outplayed .. disappointing in many ways because SRH is a good team and one has seen their very grand performances over the days when they played other matches ..”

“But what was most touching to observe was the pretty young lady ... the owner of SRH, in the Stadium, get emotional after the loss and break into tears, turning her face away from the cameras, so as not to display her emotion... I felt bad for her !! Never mind .. tomorrow is another day .. my dear!” Amitabh Bachchan added.

In case you missed it, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets. After the game ended, businesswoman Kavya Maran gave a standing ovation to the winning team and then turned her face to hide her tears from the camera. A fan page shared her video on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the text, “Kavya Maran was hiding her tears. She still appreciated KKR.”

Kavya Maran was hiding her tears. ????



- She still appreciated KKR. pic.twitter.com/KJ88qHmIg6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 26, 2024

While Kavya Maran's spirit is winning the internet, Shah Rukh Khan and his family's reaction to KKR's victory is another trending topic. The actor, who co-owns the team, could not contain his joy. In an Instagram video posted by a fan page, users could lipread SRK's daughter Suhana Khan asking her father, “Are you happy, Dad?” After which, SRK lovingly hugs his daughter and Suhana sheds tears of joy. A few seconds later, it turns into a group hug as King Khan's sons AbRam and Aryan also join them.

The caption read, “This is the sweetest video you'll see on the internet today: Suhana Khan asking Shah Rukh Khan, 'Are you happy, Dad?' followed by a heartfelt group hug with all three children.”

