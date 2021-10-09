Amitabh Bachchan Shares Another ROFL Post. This Time About His Green Boots

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan has won many hearts over the decades with his acting skills and on-screen enigma. And, his candid expressions as a host on the game show Kaun Banega Crorepatiare a treat to watch. The veteran actor often shares snippets from KBC with his Instafam. What we love the most is the way he picks simple details and adds a fun twist to them. This time, Big B brought our attention to his rather unique green shoes. Here, we see Amitabh Bachchan sitting on the famous hot seat in a three-piece suit. Let us focus on the pair of sports shoes. Once done, do take a look at the caption, written in Hindi script. "Neechey hara boot, aur upar matching suit [Green boots with matching suit]." Amitabh Bachchan's post sent a furore among his fans. Bollywood celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh and Rohit Roy also turned up in the comments section. Riteish wrote, "Super cool" and added green heart emojis. Rohit Roy said, "Amit Ji, aren't you the coolest. I am definitely robbing these."

Amitabh Bachchan's style quotient isn't a recent tale. A while back, the actor took a walk down memory lane and it was more stylish than we could have guessed. He posted snaps from his youthful photoshoots. In one frame, he is dressed in a spic and span three-piece suit. The other one exudes a different vibe in tropical print trousers. The caption read, "Would be so nice to be back to such days but…"

Amitabh Bachchan also allowed us to take a look at a graphic rendition of himself. In the photo, he stands in a black leather jacket and puts his hands inside the pockets. No one can get over that look in his eyes. Amitabh Bachchan calls it, "Who bhi kya din the [Those were the days]"

Amitabh Bachchan's most recent film was Chehre, which also featured Emraan Hashmi.