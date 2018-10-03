Amitabh Bachchan's Caption For Baby Abhishek Is Something Only Dads Can Do

Amitabh Bachchan Instagrammed this photo (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

It's not Thursday yet but so what? Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback photo anyway. Big B dug out a delightful blast from the past featuring Abhishek Bachchan and added a cheeky caption to it: "You look like sauce!" he said. Though the old photo features a much, much younger version of the junior Bachchan - from when he was a baby - his signature smile is what gives it away. The old photo features a smiling Abhishek Bachchan with two of his front teeth missing. So adorable! Amitabh Bachchan's Instafam is absolutely impressed with the new throwback post and simply can't stop admiring how cute the photo is. Baby Abhishek was "so cute" - is the general response to Big B's new Instagram post.

Amitabh Bachchan never fails to delight his fans and followers with stunning pieces of throwback gold. He recently shared one starring both Abhishek and his sister Shweta Nanda Bachchan. Big B's post was to congratulate Shweta for making her debut as an author and Abhishek for his new release Manmarziyaan. "When daughter Shweta places her first book in your hands ; when she inaugurates her own clothing design brand ; when son Abhishek moves you to tears by his brilliance in film 'Manmarzian' , you wonder as you see them and their innocence in this snapshot, did we ever conceive that they would one day make us proud as they have today," wrote Big B.

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan shared family photos such as these with his fans. Pure gold, all of them.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy with the promotions of Thugs Of Hindostan, which releases on November 8. Big B co-stars with Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the movie. The 75-year-old actor will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.