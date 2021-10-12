Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Celebrations Wrapped With Adorable Wishes From Aishwarya And Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Highlights Big B celebrated his 79th birthday on Monday

A late night birthday wish arrived from Aishwarya

She shared an adorable pic of Big B and Aaradhya

It was a perfect end to Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 79th birthday on Monday. While Abhishek shared a birthday post for his dad earlier in the day, Aishwarya lived up to her tradition and shared a birthday greeting for Amitabh Bachchan late at night, just in time before the clock announced the arrival of a new day. As is tradition, Aishwarya's post was doubly awesome as not only she but also little Aaradhya packed her love and wishes in it. "Happy happy birthday dearest darling Dadaji-Pa. Love you forever and beyond," read Aishwarya and Aaradhya's message to Amitabh Bachchan. Aishwarya also shared an adorable photo of Big B and Aaradhya from what appears to be the birthday festivities.

Here's how Aishwarya and Aaradhya wished Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday:

Amitabh Bachchan also received this special birthday wish from son Abhishek: "My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday, Dad. Love you," he wrote.

Meanwhile, an overwhelmed Amitabh Bachchan thanked his fans and well-wishers for showering him with a whole lot of love on his birthday: "My gratitude for the love you give me. I shall never be able to repay it. Nor shall I ever be able to fathom your affection. Your greetings today have been immense. I cannot respond to all of them, but I do hold them close here and wish that you take this humble presence here on Instagram as my response."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, along with daughter Aaradhya, touched down in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday. The trio returned to Mumbai just in time for Amitabh Bachchan's 79th birthday. Earlier this month, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flew to Paris to attend the Paris Fashion Week, after which, she was in Dubai for the expo.