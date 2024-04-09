Amitabh Bachchan's Aww-Dorable Birthday Wish For His 'Better Half' Jaya Bachchan

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: BollywoodTalks3)

Jaya Bachchan rang in her 76th birthday today with a sweet wish from her husband and superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The Don star expressed his birthday wishes for her on his blog, sharing details of a quiet family celebration. He wrote, "It is in the morn of another family birth, of which that has required no explanation. The better half celebrates her birthday TODAY, and all the greetings for her are recognised and shown gratitude , as always a quiet family ‘bring in' for the 9th on the midnight hour and the love of immediate family presence."

Amitabh Bachchan continued, "A correction on the date of the DAY, yesterday was done after the realisation that, the mind plays truant at times, more now in these times than before. Nature takes over, it guides and gives decision , and we accept the night did end up by the after of midnight and the 'nidra' (sleep), was set to the recline by around 2:30 but it was seeking a presence at 3 at 4 at 5, so I did not wish to disappoint it , submitted myself to its form and came up to accomplish the labour of love - the BLOG."

Wishes from the actresses' family and friends from the fraternity also poured in. Her son Abhishek Bachchan marked her birthdya by posting a throwback image alongside a message that read, "Happy birthday Ma, love you."

Jaya Bachchan's Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham co-star Kajol also wished the actress on her big day. She shared an adorable picture in which Jaya Bachchan can be seen kissing Kajol on her cheeks and wrote, "Here's to a woman of grace, talent and immense charm. Happy Birthday."

Take a look at her wish below:

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as Dhanalakshmi Randhawa. The movie was headlined by Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt in the role of Rani Chatterjee.