Amitabh Bachchan Stole 'A Few Moments Of Peace' At This Place

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Big B posted a selfie from a studio

"Yo! Nothing like work in a studio," he captioned the post

"After an entire day of professional work," he added

Amitabh Bachchan is a busy man on most days but the actor surely has his moments of "peace" which he finds when he is working in a studio. The 78-year-old actor, who often writes about long working hours and exhausting schedules, took a brief break of sorts to reflect upon moments of "self-creativity." In his latest Instagram entry, Big B shared a picture of himself from a studio and he wrote in his caption: "Yo! Nothing like work in a studio! After an entire day of professional work... Now a few moments of peace, self-creativity, making your own music... Especially with the extraordinary presence of Babu ji (Harivansh Rai Bachchan)'s words... Filled with emotion and love and his fond remembrance."

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

Amitabh Bachchan, earlier this week, shared a throwback picture of his look from a film that never got released. He captioned the post: "A film that never got made... Styled, photo shot, titled but never got made... Pity." See the post here:

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film released on Amazon Prime in June and it opened to largely positive reviews. The actor's upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama Jhund.

Last month, Big B signed a film called Mayday, which will be directed by Ajay Devgn and it will star Rakul Preet Singh. The actor is also seen hosting the current season of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepeti 12.