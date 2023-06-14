What A Pic. Twinkle Khanna, Shweta's LOL Expressions Amitabh Bachchan-Splained

Big B with Twinkle and Shweta. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

It is safe to say that if there was an award for the Instagram profile with the best throwback pictures, Amitabh Bachchan would walk away with the top honour. The superstar regularly treats fans and followers to vintage pictures and throwback videos from his professional and personal life. The latest on the list of such uploads is a throwback image of Amitabh Bachchan with Twinkle Khanna and Shweta Bachchan as babies. In the black and white image, Twinkle Khanna and Shweta Bachchan are seen sitting pretty in Amitabh Bachchan's arms. The photo, clicked at Shweta Bachchan's birthday party as per Big B, features Twinkle with a perturbed expression on her face and Shweta with a jubilant look. Don't miss Amitabh Bachchan's party hat.

Sharing the photo, Amitabh Bachchan said, “So this be Twinkle Khanna in white, on left and Shweta on Shweta's birthday. Twinkle now married to Akshay Kumar. Shweta, my daughter married to Nikhil Nanda, mother to Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda, who is stepping into his first movie. Twinkle here looking circumspect... Shweta has just scored a GOAL.” In response, Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Very funny!”

For context, Twinkle Khanna, who is married to Akshay Kumar, pursues writing and interior design. She is also a best-selling author. Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan, who is also a writer and entrepreneur, will see her son Agastya Nanda making his acting debut with The Archies.

Before this, another throwback image featuring Amitabh Bachchan went viral recently. The image was shared by Shweta on the actor's 50th wedding anniversary and features him alongside wife and veteran actress, Jaya Bachchan. In the image, the couple is smiling at each other. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy 50th parents - now you're "Golden" once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my father's was - the wife is always right. That's the long and short of it.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He was last seen in Uunchai.