Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pic From 'First Day Of Shooting After Lockdown 2.0'

Amitabh Bachchan, 78, might struggle with Instagram on some days but his selfies are always on point. On Monday, the actor shared a selfie from his car while he was on his way to work. The actor, sharing the photo on Instagram, wrote, "7 am... Driving to work... First day shooting after lockdown 2.0 on with the pangolin mask and the manifestation: 'Every day in every way things will get better and better and better'." The unlocking phase began in Maharashtra in June after the state witnessed a steady fall in COVID cases in the recent weeks.

Amitabh Bachhan, who had contracted the virus in July last year, received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine shot in May this year. Sharing a picture, he wrote: "Dusra bhi ho gaya. COVID wala, cricket wala nahi! Sorry, sorry that was a really bad one."

In terms of work, the actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and it opened to largely positive reviews. He was also seen hosting the 12th season of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 last year.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama Jhund. The actor recently signed the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, in which he will co-star with Deepika Padukone. Earlier, late actor Rishi Kapoor was meant to star in it. The original film features Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.